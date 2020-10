పాక్ కుట్రలకు చెక్ .. పాకిస్తాన్ పంపిన చైనీస్ డ్రోన్ ను కూల్చేసిన భారత సైన్యం

English summary

The drone was shot down by the Indian Army at around 8 am this morning in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Army officials said on the occasion that the Indian Army was always ready to prevent Pak atrocities. They said Pakistan was trying to divert terrorists from snow-covered areas along the border during the winter. The drone was made by a Chinese company, DJI, and is called the Maverick 2 Pro.