ఆర్మీ ఆస్పత్రి నుండి ఎయిమ్స్ కు భారత రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ .. ఆయన ఆరోగ్యంపై మోడీ ఆరా !!

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up at Army hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort; kept under observation.President Ram Nath Kovind has been referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation into his health condition, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said after his condition was informed to be stable. Kovind was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained about chest discomfort on Friday. The President went under routine check-up and was kept under observation at the hospital.