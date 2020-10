English summary

Kamal Nath is no longer a "star campaigner" for the Madhya Pradesh by-polls next week, the Election Commission ordered today after a series of controversial remarks by the Congress leader. The powerful election body said the 73-year-old leader's star campaigner status was being revoked for "repeated violation of model code of conduct" and for "complete disregard" of warnings to him. Kamal Nath, being a leader of a political party, had repeatedly "breached ethical and dignified behaviour", the commission said in its order.