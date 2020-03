English summary

Stranded near the Kerala-Karnataka border well past midnight with little hopes of immediate help, a group of 14 women decided to dial Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s number as their last resort. At 1:30 am, the call was picked up by the chief minister himself after just two rings. After listening patiently to their plight and pacifying them, Vijayan soon gave them directions to contact the district collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kerala’s Wayanad district. He even gave them the contact numbers and assured that he would ask the officers to do the needful.