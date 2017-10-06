సాహసోపేత నిర్ణయం: అక్కడ దేవాలయాల్లో పూజారులుగా.. దళితులు, బ్రాహ్మణేతరులు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

For the first time in the history, the Travancore Devaswom (temple) recruitment board has recommended to appoint 36 non-Brahmins, including six Dalits, as priests. This is also the first time in Kerala that the appointments are being done according to the reservation norms that are followed for recruitment of government staff. The total reservation for SC/ST and OBC categories is 32%. However, as many as 36 persons from backward communities were selected as some of them made it to the merit list as well. These candidates will now be appointed in temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board.