ఆకు రౌడీలు.. లాఠీలతో భయపెట్టలేరు -ఏసుక్రీస్తుకు యూదా, కేరళకు విజయన్ ద్రోహం -ప్రధాని మోదీ సంచలనం

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Palakkad ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala. Slamming opposition parties on his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls, PM Modi said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has betrayed the state like Judas betrayed Jesus Christ. He said, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold." LDF, UDF leaders behave like goons, PM Modi says.