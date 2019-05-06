  • search
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు 2019: 51 లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గాలకు ప్రారంభమైన పోలింగ్
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు 2019: ఏడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ప్రారంభమైన పోలింగ్

    By
    |

    న్యూఢిల్లీ:ఐదవ విడత పోలింగ్‌ మరికాసేపట్లో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. ఇప్పటికే ఎన్నికల సంఘం అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి చేసింది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఏడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో 51 నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో 14 స్థానాలకు, రాజస్థాన్‌లో 12 సీట్లకు, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లో 7, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌లో 7లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. బీహార్‌లో 5 స్థానాలకు జార్ఖండ్‌లో 4 స్థానాలకు పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది. ఇక జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లోని లడఖ్, పుల్వామా, షోపియన్, అనంతనాగ్ నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉదయం ఏడు గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. శాంతియుతంగా పోలింగ్ జరిగేందుకు ఎన్నికల సంఘం అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు చేసింది. బెంగాల్‌లో ఘర్షణలు జరిగే అవకాశం ఉన్నందున అక్కడ కేంద్రబలగాలు మోహరించాయి.

    Loksabha Elections 2019 : Fifth phase polling live updates

    ఇక ఐదవ విడత పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా కోటి 67 లక్షల మంది ఓటర్లు తమ ఓటుహక్కును వినియోగించుకోనున్నారు.83 మంది అభ్యర్థులు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకోనున్నారు. మొత్తం 13వేల పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్లలో పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఇండో బంగ్లాదేశ్ సరిహద్దుల్లో గట్టి భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు.ఇక సమస్యాత్మక దక్షిణ కశ్మీర్‌లోని షోపియన్ అనంతనాగ్‌లలో పోలింగ్ జరుగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో అక్కడ బందోబస్తును మరింత పటిష్టం చేశారు. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లో పోలింగ్ ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 4 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది. అస్సోంలో ఏడు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లో రీపోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది.

    May 6, 2019 8:02 AM

    జమ్మూకాశ్మీర్

    అనంత్‌నాగ్ లోక్‌సభ స్థానానికి సజావుగా సాగుతున్న పోలింగ్

    May 6, 2019 7:46 AM

    ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్

    లక్నోలోని స్కాలర్స్ హోం స్కూల్‌లో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్

    May 6, 2019 7:39 AM

    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్

    హౌరాలో మూడు పోలింగ్ బూత్‌లలో మొరాయించిన ఈవీఎంలు, వీవీ ప్యాట్ మెషీన్లు. ఇంకా ప్రారంభంకాని పోలింగ్

    May 6, 2019 7:20 AM

    జార్ఖండ్

    హజారీబాగ్‌లో భార్య నీలిమతో కలిసి ఓటు వేసేందుకు వ్చచిన మాజీ కేంద్ర మంత్రి యశ్వంత్ సిన్హా

    May 6, 2019 7:00 AM

    పశ్చిమబెంగాల్

    బరాక్‌పూర్‌ నియోజకవర్గంలో ఓటువేసేందుకు క్యూలైన్లో నిల్చున్న ఓటర్లు

    May 6, 2019 6:58 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    అయోద్యలో ఓటువేసేందుకు క్యూలైన్లో నిల్చున్న ఓటర్లు

    May 6, 2019 6:45 AM

    బీహార్

    బీహార్‌లో సరన్‌లోని మోడల్ పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం ఫోటోలు

    May 6, 2019 6:24 AM

    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్

    తమ గ్రామంలో విద్యుత్ ఇప్పటికీ లేదని అందుకే ఎన్నికలను బహిష్కరిస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పిన బంద్వాన్ ప్రాంతంలోని సబర్ గిరిజన ప్రజలు

    May 6, 2019 6:20 AM

    జైపూర్ రూరల్‌ నుంచి బరిలో దిగనున్న మాజీ ఒలంపియన్లు రాజ్యవర్థన్ సింగ్ రాథోడ్ (బీజేపీ),కృష్ణ పూనియా (కాంగ్రెస్). రాజ్యవర్థనం సింగ్ రాథోడ్ కేంద్ర మంత్రి

    May 6, 2019 6:17 AM

    ఐదవ విడత పోలింగ్‌ బరిలో కేంద్రం హోంమంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్, కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు రాహుల్ గాంధీ, యూపీఏ ఛైర్‌పర్సన్ సోనియాగాంధీ

    May 6, 2019 6:15 AM

    మధ్యప్రదేశ్

    నీటి సమస్య తీర్చేవరకు పోలింగ్‌ను నిషేధిస్తున్నట్లు ఛత్తర్ పూర్ గ్రామ ప్రజలు నిరసన తెలిపారు

    May 6, 2019 6:09 AM

    మధ్యప్రదేశ్

    హోషంగాబాద్ నియోజకవర్గంలో పోలింగ్‌ కు సిద్ధమైన సిబ్బంది

    May 6, 2019 5:18 AM

    పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలకు చేరుకున్న ఎన్నికల సిబ్బంది

    May 6, 2019 4:43 AM

    అస్సోం

    అస్సోంలో ఏడు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లో రీపోలింగ్

    May 6, 2019 4:43 AM

    ఐదవ విడతలో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకోనున్న కోటి 67 లక్షల మంది ఓటర్లు

    May 6, 2019 4:42 AM

    ఉదయం ఏడు గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్

    May 6, 2019 4:42 AM

    బీహార్‌లో 5 స్థానాలకు జార్ఖండ్‌లో 4 స్థానాలకు పోలింగ్

    May 6, 2019 4:42 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో 14 స్థానాలకు, రాజస్థాన్‌లో 12 సీట్లకు, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లో 7, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌లో 7లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్

    May 6, 2019 4:41 AM

    దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఏడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో 51 నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్

    May 6, 2019 4:37 AM

    మరికాసేపట్లో ప్రారంభం కానున్న ఐదవ విడత పోలింగ్

    Read More

    తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    lok-sabha-home

    మరిన్ని lok sabha elections 2019 వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 polling elections commission uttar pradesh west bengal anantnag madhya pradesh jharkhand bihar rajasthan లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు 2019 ఎన్నికల సంఘం భద్రతా బలగాలు ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ అనంతనాగ్ మధ్యప్రదేశ్ జార్ఖండ్ బీహార్ రాజస్థాన్

    English summary
    51 constituencies, spread over seven states, will go to polls in this phase. Voting will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh; 12 in Rajasthan; seven each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal; five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag constituency. Polling will take place from 7 AM till 6 PM.

    Oneindia బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్
    రోజంతా తాజా వార్తలను పొందండి

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue