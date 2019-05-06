న్యూఢిల్లీ:ఐదవ విడత పోలింగ్ మరికాసేపట్లో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. ఇప్పటికే ఎన్నికల సంఘం అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి చేసింది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఏడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో 51 నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్లో 14 స్థానాలకు, రాజస్థాన్లో 12 సీట్లకు, మధ్యప్రదేశ్లో 7, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్లో 7లోక్సభ నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. బీహార్లో 5 స్థానాలకు జార్ఖండ్లో 4 స్థానాలకు పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది. ఇక జమ్ముకశ్మీర్లోని లడఖ్, పుల్వామా, షోపియన్, అనంతనాగ్ నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఉదయం ఏడు గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. శాంతియుతంగా పోలింగ్ జరిగేందుకు ఎన్నికల సంఘం అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు చేసింది. బెంగాల్లో ఘర్షణలు జరిగే అవకాశం ఉన్నందున అక్కడ కేంద్రబలగాలు మోహరించాయి.
ఇక ఐదవ విడత పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా కోటి 67 లక్షల మంది ఓటర్లు తమ ఓటుహక్కును వినియోగించుకోనున్నారు.83 మంది అభ్యర్థులు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకోనున్నారు. మొత్తం 13వేల పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్లలో పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. ఇండో బంగ్లాదేశ్ సరిహద్దుల్లో గట్టి భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు.ఇక సమస్యాత్మక దక్షిణ కశ్మీర్లోని షోపియన్ అనంతనాగ్లలో పోలింగ్ జరుగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో అక్కడ బందోబస్తును మరింత పటిష్టం చేశారు. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్లో పోలింగ్ ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 4 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది. అస్సోంలో ఏడు పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లో రీపోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది.
హౌరాలో మూడు పోలింగ్ బూత్లలో మొరాయించిన ఈవీఎంలు, వీవీ ప్యాట్ మెషీన్లు. ఇంకా ప్రారంభంకాని పోలింగ్
May 6, 2019 7:20 AM
జార్ఖండ్
Hazaribagh: Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha & wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . His son & Union Minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu & CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. #Jharkhandpic.twitter.com/r0F9V9Fffr
Purulia: Ppl of Sabar tribe in Bandwan area call for boycott of #LokSabhaElections2019 due to unavailability of electricity in their houses.A villager says, "electricity dept said we would get free electricity but later asked for Rs 4000, how would we pay that amount".#WestBengalpic.twitter.com/FidPk2iliE
51 constituencies, spread over seven states, will go to polls in this phase. Voting will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh; 12 in Rajasthan; seven each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal; five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag constituency. Polling will take place from 7 AM till 6 PM.
