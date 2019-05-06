Chhatarpur: Residents of Garauli village held protests y'day saying they would boycott #LokSabhaElections2019 due to inaction on issue of water scarcity in the area; locals say, "we walk 3-4 km daily to collect water. Protested last yr as well but nobody pays heed". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/gcBqxopmdm

Purulia: Ppl of Sabar tribe in Bandwan area call for boycott of #LokSabhaElections2019 due to unavailability of electricity in their houses.A villager says, "electricity dept said we would get free electricity but later asked for Rs 4000, how would we pay that amount". #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/FidPk2iliE

English summary

51 constituencies, spread over seven states, will go to polls in this phase. Voting will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh; 12 in Rajasthan; seven each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal; five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag constituency. Polling will take place from 7 AM till 6 PM.