English summary

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the phone at a polling booth in Nandigram, accuses forces of stopping voters as tension surges. Mamata was seen leading a major showdown in Nandigram where she seated herself outside a polling booth while the TMC accused the central forces of stopping voters from casting their votes in the high-stakes battle against Suvendu Adhikari.