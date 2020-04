ప్రాథేయ పడుతోన్న మర్కజ్ చీఫ్ మౌలానా: ఆడియో టేప్..సెల్ఫ్ క్వారంటైన్‌: వారికి కీలక సందేశం

English summary

As law enforcement agencies are tightening their grip around Maulana Saad of the Markaz Nizamuddin he has released an audio for his followers saying he is in self-quarantine. Maulana Saad in the audio says that "I am in self-quarantine in Delhi as advised by the doctors and appeal to all Jamaat wherever they are in the country to follow the directives of the law ." He said that it is advised to remain indoors and adhere to the directives of the government and not to assemble anywhere.