National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government is hell bent on destroying the independence and integrity of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Reacting to the elevation of Rakesh Asthana as Special Director CBI, Bhushan said that the appointment is totally illegal. "Rakesh Asthana's name figures in diary of Sterling Biotech, on which CBI itself has registered an FIR," Bhushan said adding that he will challenge his appointment. In a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Sunday, Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the special director of the CBI.