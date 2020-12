English summary

Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. He announced the news on Twitter, saying " On noticing the initial symptoms of corona, I got myself tested today and the report has come positive." The minister added that his health was fine and he was in home isolation on the advice of doctors and following all protocols. Choubey appealed to all those who came into contact with him over the past few days to self-isolate and get themselves tested.