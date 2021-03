English summary

After Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana on Monday (March 22, 2021) wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that member of Parliament Arvind Sawant had threatened her for raising Sachin Waze case in the Lower House, the Shiv Sena MP said it is not true. Rana had during Zero Hour on Monday spoken against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.