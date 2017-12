మోడీ వ్యాఖ్యలు: ‘జైట్‌-లై’ థ్యాంక్స్ అంటూ రాహుల్ వ్యంగ్యాస్త్రాలు

National

Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies pic.twitter.com/I7n1f07GaX

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government's statement in Rajya Sabha that Narendra Modi has never questioned Manmohan Singh's integrity, saying thanks for reminding India that the Prime Minister "never means what he says or says what he means".