ముఖేష్ అంబానీ కేసులో షాకింగ్ ట్విస్ట్ .. ఇంటి దగ్గర సీసీ టీవీ ఫుటేజ్ మాయం చేసిన పోలీస్ అధికారి సచిన్ వాజే

English summary

ATS officials investigating Mukesh Ambani's bomb threat case ,Suspended Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze, arrested for his suspected role in the placement of an explosives-laden car outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, is found to have seized his own housing society's digital video recorder (DVR) while he was probing the case under the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later arrested him, is probing if the CCTV footage from the DVR had been tampered with. It is also looking into the possibility of Mr Vaze having brought the SUV to his own residential compound.