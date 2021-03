ముఖేష్ అంబానీకి బెదిరింపు కేసులో అంతా మిస్టరీనే .. సచిన్ వాజే, హిరెన్ మధ్య మంతనాల సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజ్

English summary

NIA officials are gathering key evidence in the Mukesh Ambani bomb threat case. Authorities have confirmed that Sachin Waje played a key role in the case and are inquiring over his relationships. Based on CCTV footage, the Anti-Terrorism Squad and NIA officials investigating the case have confirmed that Sachin Waje met Hiren on February 17. CCTV footage showed the two meeting near the GPO at the port and talking for about ten minutes.