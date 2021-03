English summary

Soon after the Mumbai Police alerted the Delhi Police about the connection of the Jaish-ul-Hind group with Delhi's Tihar Jail, the security has been beefed up of Tihar and checking was conducted on inmates who all were using the mobile phones. The Jaish-ul-Hind is the group which purportedly had taken the responsibility of planting gelatin in an SUV parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence.