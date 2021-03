ముంబై మాల్ కోవిడ్ ఆసుపత్రిలో అగ్నిప్రమాదం .. 10కి పెరిగిన మృతుల సంఖ్య, కొనసాగుతున్న రెస్క్యూ

10 people have died in the fire incident. This is a serious incident. Negligence of hospital management has come to light. We will register a case: Mumbai Police Commissioner on fire at Sunrise Hospital, Bhandup West, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/TDFouHevlr

English summary

A major fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai that houses a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor. A total of 10 people have died so far in the fire that broke out late on Thursday night. However, Sunrise Hospital later issued a statement saying the casualties were due to Covid-19 and not the fire. The bodies were evacuated, said Sunrise.