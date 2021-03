చెప్పులు మోసినా సీఎంకు నో టికెట్ -అదీ కాంగ్రెస్ దుస్థితి -పుదుచ్చేరి సభలో మోదీ -5రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఎన్డీఏ హవా

English summary

argeting senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the previous party government headed by him was a ''disaster'' that failed on all fronts and underlined the NDA''s commitment to ensure its growth. Addressing an election rally of the NDA, attended by AINRC founder and former chief minister N Rangasamy, AIADMK and BJP leaders, Modi said he saw a "huge wave" in support of the National Democratic Alliance in the poll-bound states.