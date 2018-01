ట్రిపుల్ తలాక్ బిల్లు: బీజేపీ వర్సెస్ కాంగ్రెస్, బిల్లు రూపకల్పన ఇలా

National

The landmark bill which makes instant "Triple Talaq" a criminal offence and proposes a three-year jail term, was listed to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today, but will only be taken up tomorrow now as ruling party BJP attempts to build consensus on passing it in the Upper House, where the government is in a minority. The Lok Sabha passed the bill last week, but it must be passed by both houses to become law. A battle of nerves is on.