Bihar | 10-12 corpses that were seen in Ganga came floating from a distance. It seems these corpses were floating for the last 5-7 days. We don't have a tradition of immersing bodies in rivers. We are making arrangements to cremate these corpses: Buxar SDO KK Upadhyay pic.twitter.com/ga34bkJccr

English summary

Bloated, decomposing bodies washed up this morning on the banks of Ganga at Bihar's Buxar in frightening new visuals that expose the scale of India's Covid crisis. Dozens of bodies were seen floating in the river at Chausa town - on Bihar's border with Uttar Pradesh -- and later piling up on the banks, to the horror of residents.