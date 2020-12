భారతదేశపు తొలి డ్రైవర్ రహిత రైలును ప్రారంభించిన ప్రధాని మోడీ .. రవాణా రంగంలో స్మార్ట్ శకానికి శ్రీకారం

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated India's first driver-less train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. He also launched the National Common Mobility Card, an inter-operable transport facility that allows users to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping, and withdraw money using one card.The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems," Prime Minister Modi said inaugurating the ground-breaking project today during a virtual function.