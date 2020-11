కొత్త రికార్డు సృష్టించండి .. ప్రజాస్వామ్య ఉత్సవంలో పాల్గొనండి : ప్రధాని మోడీ , జేపీ నడ్డా పిలుపు

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning tweeted an appeal for the voters in Bihar to "set a new record" as polling began in 78 of the 243 seats of the state for the last phase of the country's biggest election amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. modi says that I appeal to all the voters to step out in large numbers and participate in this festival of democracy and set a new record. And yes, please wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing norms," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.