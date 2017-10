బాలీవుడ్ నటి హేమమాలిని ఆభరణాలు చోరి

National

English summary

A godown in Andheri belonging to actress Hema Malini was robbed recently, and items worth Rs 90,000 stolen. The actress would use the space to store things she used in her dance shows and shoots. Among the items that have been robbed are statues, props, imitation jewellery and a few costumes. The Juhu police are searching for her domestic help, who has disappeared for the past five days. He was also responsible for cleaning.