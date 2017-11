National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in Jodhpur of Rajasthan on Saturday. The jolt was felt at around 3:21 pm. According to IMD, the epicentre was located at Latitude -26.4 North and Longitude - 73.8 East at a depth of 10 Km.