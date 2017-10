భారత సొలిసిటర్ జనరల్ పదవికి.. రంజిత్ కుమార్ రాజీనామా

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Ranjit Kumar has resigned as the Solicitor General of India. Kumar put in his papers with the law ministry on Friday, citing "personal reasons" as the rationale behind the resignation. Kumar told TOI that due to his busy schedule and responsibilities as solicitor general, he'd been unable to attend to certain health issues faced by members of his family for a while now. Hence, he handed in his resignation to give more time to ailing family members. He added that he'd had a wonderful experience as solicitor general and is very satisfied with the way the government treated him.