ఎస్పీ బాలు కోసం .. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ట్వీట్ .. మామా త్వరగా కోలుకోండి అంటూ తమన్ భావోద్వేగం

English summary

Recently MGM Hospital Chennai doctors said that Balasubrahmanya health condition was again worsen . salman wished in his tweet for speedy recovery of SPB ."Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir ". Music director taman also tweeted about SPB speedy recovery