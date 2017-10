National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Snapdeal has ahead of Diwali announced its festival season sale, called the Unbox Diwali Sale. It takes on Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale and Amazon India's Great Indian Festival Sale. The Snapdeal Unbox Diwali Sale has started from Friday, October 13, and will end on Monday, October 16.