నిరుపేదల కోసం సొంత ఆస్తులు తనఖా పెట్టిన సోనుసూద్ .. రూ .10 కోట్ల అప్పు చేసిన మరీ సాయం

English summary

Actor Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai to raise funds to help the needy, . Sonu’s humanitarian work this year has been lauded by the people across the country and the actor is making sure that his help reaches more and more people. Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties in Juhu to raise Rs 10 crore loan. The actor has mortgaged two shops and six flats to raise the amount.