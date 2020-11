బీహార్ షాక్: విజేతలుగా మోదీ-తేజస్వీ -సీఎం నితీశ్ భారీ మూల్యం -అద్వానీ 30ఏళ్ల కల నెరవేరేలా..

English summary

Regardless of who becomes chief minister, PM Narendra Modi is one of the clear victors of the Bihar assembly elections. He has almost single-handedly ensured that his party emerged as the larger party of the winning combination. This development forces us to face the paradox of people continuing to repose trust and faith in him even though they may be dissatisfied with their own economic condition and hold a grudge that ‘government response’ to the coronavirus pandemic could have displayed urgency and sensitivity.