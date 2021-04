రాష్ట్రాలకు ఆ వ్యాక్సిన్లు ఫ్రీ..వ్యాక్సిన్ ధరల రగడతో కేంద్రం కీలక ప్రకటన..ట్విస్ట్ ఏంటంటే!!

#Unite2FightCorona It is clarified that Govt of India’s procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose. GOI procured doses will continue to be provided TOTALLY FREE to States. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @DDNewslive @PIB_India @mygovindia https://t.co/W6SKPAnAXw

English summary

Facing criticism over a new vaccine policy , government today put out a clarification. It said that vaccines procured by the central government would be provided free to states. However, the statement says nothing on the higher prices of vaccines.