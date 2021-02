చేతికొచ్చిన పంట త్యాగానికైనా సిద్ధం కండి, త్వరలో హల్ క్రాంతి : రైతులకు రాకేశ్ టికాయత్ పిలుపు

English summary

Asserting that farmers are not going to return home till the farm laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait Thursday said the farming community should be ready to sacrifice one crop to continue the agitation.“The government is saying the farmers will return to villages for harvesting of (wheat) crop. If needed, you should be ready to sacrifice one crop…prepare to set your standing crop on fire,” Tikait said.