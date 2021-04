English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BJP will get more than 200 in West Bengal. speaking at Jaynagar rally modi slams mamata. "Now, I am listening to Didi saying - 'cool, cool'. Didi, Trinamool is not cool, it is a 'school'. Ttmc is a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to people of Bengal. modi also criticised didi for writing letter to 15 Opposition leaders.