చిక్కిన ఇద్దరు జైషె ఉగ్రవాదులు: మరో దాడికి సన్నాహాలు చేశారా? మొబైల్ ఫోన్ లో కీలక సమాచారం

English summary

A team of Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a midnight raid on Thursday and busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the state Director General of Police OP Singh said on Friday. The raid was conducted on a private hostel of Deoband in Saharanpur district and seven persons were detained for questioning. The two detained men are from Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said adding that they are in “20-25 years” age group. “Yesterday after inputs two suspected terrorists were caught from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are linked to JeM and both are from Kashmir. Shahnawaz is from Kulgam and Aqib is from Pulwama. Two weapons and live cartridges seized,” Singh said.