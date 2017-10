దారుణం: బహిర్భుమికి వెళుతున్న అక్కాచెల్లెళ్లను.. పొదల్లోకి లాక్కెళ్లి...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Two sisters, both in their teens, were allegedly gangraped and beaten by three men in an Uttar Pradesh village, police said on Thursday. The sexual assault took place on Tuesday night at Bannu Nagaria village in Shahjahanpur when the sisters had gone to answer nature's call, a police official said. The two girls, one 15 and the other 17, were beaten up by the attackers. One of them was seriously injured. The incident took place at around 9 pm when three unidentified persons dragged them to a far off field and allegedly gangraped them, said Om Prakash Gautam, in-charge of the Madnapur police station.