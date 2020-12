కొడుకు కంటే కుక్కే నయం .. పెంపుడు కుక్కకు ఆస్తి రాసిన రైతు .. ఆ తర్వాత ఏం జరిగిందంటే

English summary

An elderly man living in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh willed half of his property to his dog as he was upset with the behaviour of his son. The man, who works as a farmer, says that the dog is like his son and he wants to leave half of his property to him. The farmer was identified as Om Narayan Varma. Narayan willed the other half of his property to his second wife Champa. The 50-year-old farmer owns a total of 18 acres of land.