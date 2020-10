అధ్యక్ష ఎన్నికల వేళ..అనూహ్యంగా: ఢిల్లీకి ట్రంప్ కేబినెట్ మంత్రులు: చైనా చుట్టూ చక్రబంధం

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to arrive in India today. US Secy of State & US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue tomorrow along with their counterparts EAM S Jaishankar & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NoCKob9Ayc

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will arrive in New Delhi on Monday for the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Miinisterial dialogue which is taking place just a week ahead of the United States presidential election scheduled on November 3.