English summary

The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Naidu underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and was found to be COVID-19 positive. His official twitter handle reported the news, saying he is asymptomatic and in good health. It added: "He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation."