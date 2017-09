వర్సిటీలో గొడవ: విద్యార్థులు, జర్నలిస్టులకు గాయాలు, వర్సిటీకి సెలవులు, సీఎం యోగి సీరియస్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathicharge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where a protest last night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. The violence erupted after some students, protesting against the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity's vice chancellor at his residence last night, according to the police and BHU sources. Security guards of the university stopped the students and informed the police, according to university sources. A BHU spokesperson said some students wanted to "forcibly" enter the VC's residence but they were stopped by the BHU security guards. Subsequently, there was stone pelting by "outsiders" who had joined the students, he said. The police baton charged the students in a bid to disperse them.