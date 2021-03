బెంగాల్ పోరు .. తొలి విడత పోల్స్ కు పీఎం మోడీతో సహా బీజేపీ స్టార్ క్యాంపెయినర్లు వీరే

English summary

For the first step of the upcoming West Bengal elections, the BJP has released a list of 40 celebrity campaigners. PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among those present.The star campaigners of the party for West Bengal include Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Munda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shivprakash, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath etc. Manoj Tiwari will also campaign to pull the Bihari voters living in West Bengal, while BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who became popular by playing the role of Draupadi in the Mahabharata serial, will also campaign for the party.