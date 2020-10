భర్తతో విడిపోయినా.. మహిళలకు అత్తవారింట్లో వుండే హక్కు .. సుప్రీం తాజా తీర్పు

English summary

A woman can stay in her husband's family home even if she is estranged from him, the Supreme Court said , overruling its earlier decision to the contrary. An estranged daughter-in-law cannot be evicted by her husband or family members and she has a right to stay there under the Domestic Violence Act, said the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah.