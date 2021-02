English summary

Awoman from Ahmedabad claims to have sent 150 condoms to Bombay High Court additional judge Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala as a mark of protest against her recent controversial verdicts in sexual assault cases under the POCSO Act. Devshri Trivedi, who claims to be a political analyst, said she had sent condoms to 12 different locations, including Justice Ganediwala's chamber, the registry of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and the principal seat in Mumbai.