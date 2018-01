సంచలనం: రూ.2కే ఆధార్ డేటా! ఏజెన్సీల కక్కుర్తి! నిజమేనంటున్న సీఐఏ మాజీ ఉద్యోగి..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An India Today investigation has revealed that the Aadhaar data breach racket is not merely online, but could be widespread with agents at several enrolment agencies willing to part with demographic records collected from Aadhaar applicants for Rs 2 - Rs.5. Enrolment agencies are entities hired by the Registrars for enrolment of residents during which demographic and biometric data are collected as per UIDAI enrolment process, according to uidai.gov.in.One such enrolment agency is Alankit Assignments Limited, located in Faridabad. "You can see for yourself," said Alankit's branch head Ishpal Singh when asked is this Aadhar data as he planked an entire file of 250 applicants on his desk.