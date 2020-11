బైడెన్ మద్దతుదారులు వీధుల్లో డ్యాన్స్ చేస్తుంటే .. ట్రంప్ అనుచరులు తుపాకులతో కౌంటింగ్ ఆపాలని హంగామా

English summary

Joe Biden supporters danced in Philadelphia's streets on Friday, while armed backers of President Donald Trump in Phoenix shouted, "Stop the steal" as a third day of post-election ballot-counting brought the Democratic former vice president closer to winning the White House. In Detroit, several hundred supporters of the Republican president, some carrying guns, raised premature chants of "We won!" outside a vote-counting center for Michigan's largest city, despite news organizations having called the state for Biden.