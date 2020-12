యూకే, దక్షిణాఫ్రికా కొత్త కరోనా వైరస్ రకాలపై కూడా వ్యాక్సిన్ పని చేస్తుంది .. ఆందోళన వద్దన్న నిపుణులు

English summary

Coronavirus mutations identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa may be provoking alarm, but infectious-disease experts are optimistic the new variants are still vulnerable to the powerful hammer of newly authorized vaccines. Even if the virus were to mutate further, the experts say, the vaccines could be rapidly reprogrammed to remain effective against new variants.Such a tweaking of the vaccines could be done "in minutes," said Drew Weissman, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and one of the inventors of the messenger RNA technology that powers both vaccines.