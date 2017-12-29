ఈజిప్టు చర్చిలో ఉగ్రదాడి: 10 మంది మృతి.. ఐఎస్ పనేనా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A gunman opened fire outside a Coptic church south of Cairo, killing at least nine people and wounding at keast five others before being shot dead by police. The incident took place at the Mar Mina church in the Helwan district on the capital’s southern outskirts, according to Egypt’s health ministry. The state-run MENA news agency cited an unnamed official at the interior ministry as saying a second assailant had fled the scene. At least one police officer was among those killed in the attack, local media reported. Mobile phone footage posted on social media appeared to show a man wearing a bulky ammunition vest sprawled on a street as people restrained and then handcuffed him.