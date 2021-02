డోన్ట్ బీ సైలెంట్: బ్రిటన్ మహిళా ఎంపీనీ వదల్లేదు: ఘాటుగా లేఖ రాసిన మోడీ సర్కార్

Disha Ravi is 21; a student & climate activist Nodeep Kaur is 24; a labourer & Union activist Both women were targeted, arrested & imprisoned for peacefully supporting the #FarmersProtest This suppression is driven by authoritarianism & free market capitalism Don’t Be Silent

English summary

The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom on Tuesday wrote an open letter to British MP Claudia Webbe, hours after she tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest in India.