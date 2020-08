ఇవాంకా విషయంలో కొత్త వివాదంలో మెలానియా ట్రంప్ .. అమెరికా అధ్యక్ష ఎన్నికల వేళ పుస్తక రగడ !!

English summary

At a time when Donald Trump is looking to get re-elected for a second term as US President, a new book threatens to add a roadblock in the way.The book has been written by US first lady Melania Trump’s friend and staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. It is titled ‘Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’.Among the explosive claims made by Wolkoff in the memoir are the negative and harsh comments made by the first lady against Trump and his adult children. The comments were reportedly caught on tape by her.