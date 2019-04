నోట్రెడామ్ చర్చిలో అగ్నికీలల వెనుక.. దిగ్భ్రాంతిని కలిగించే కారణాలు!

English summary

The French police who visited the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Thursday, for the first time since the deadly fire that caused its famous spire to collapse, said that either a short-circuit possibly caused by electrified bells, or cigarette butts left by workers carrying out renovation works is the reason for the blaze. Investigators were not allowed to go into the cathedral before Thursday amid safety concerns regarding the stability of the damaged structure, whose stone was weakened in the intense heat, a police official told The New York Times. The official said that so far nothing was being ruled out and that the investigation could last several weeks. It was being complicated by the intensity of the blaze, as well as by the tons of water used by firefighters to put it out, both of which destroyed evidence, the official added.