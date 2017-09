అమెరికావి ప్రగల్భాలేనా? ఉత్తరకొరియాను ట్రంప్ ఏం చేయలేరా?.. అదేనా కిమ్ ధైర్యం, ఎందుకిలా?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The United States must stop threatening North Korea’s leader if a peaceful solution to the nuclear crisis is to be found, China’s ambassador to Washington has said, as Kim Jong-un reiterated his country’s aim to reach military “equilibrium” with the US. Cui Tiankai told reporters in Washington: “They [the US] should refrain from issuing more threats. They should do more to find effective ways to resume dialogue and negotiation.”