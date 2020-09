గిల్గిట్ బాల్టిస్తాన్‌‌ హస్తగతానికి పాక్ మాస్టర్ ప్లాన్... అధికారిక విలీనం దిశగా కీలక నిర్ణయం...

English summary

Pakistan has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan’s status to that of a full-fledged province, a Pakistani media report on Thursday quoted a senior minister as saying. India has clearly conveyed to Pakistan that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of the country by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession.